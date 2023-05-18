Elizabeth Shook Brookins, 69, of Beaufort, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, at her home.
Beth was born on May 27, 1953, to Nora and Wallace Shook. She was raised in Newport and was a graduate of the Class of 1971 of West Carteret High School. Beth went on to further her education at North Carolina State University where she majored in Math Education and became a lifelong Wolfpack fan. Upon graduation from NC State, Beth returned to West Carteret High School. As a dedicated and passionate Math teacher, Beth touched the lives of countless students and formed unbreakable bonds with many of her colleagues. She later earned a Master’s Degree in School Administration from East Carolina University and an Advanced Degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Minnesota. Beth served as a principal in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and most recently in her hometown of Newport, North Carolina.
Beth was generous and loving and was quick to lend a helping hand. She was an avid reader who enjoyed a wide range of titles and genres. Beth was also an outdoor enthusiast of water sports and long bike rides. A passionate traveler, she immersed herself in the culture of the locals wherever she visited.
Beth is survived by her loving husband, George W. Brookins, of the home, and her faithful and loving Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Phoebe. Beth was preceded in death by her parents, Nora and Wallace Shook.
A celebration of Beth’s life will be held in the Chapel of Munden Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carteret County 4-H Youth Development (In Memory of Elizabeth Shook Brookins), c/o Coleman Killenger, CMAST Building, 303 College Circle, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
