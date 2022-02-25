Vivan Roupe McGowan, 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Havelock.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at St. Egbert Catholic Church. A celebration of life to immediately follow, location to be announced.
Vivian was born in Roanoke, VA on March 20, 1947. She graduated from Andrew Lewis high School in Salem, VA in 1965. She got her associates in nursing and worked at various hospitals in the surrounding area. She raised her two daughters in Salem. She ultimately got her biofeedback degree and moved to Chapel Hill, NC where she began working for UNC as a biofeedback therapist. She met the love of her life, Richard (Dick) McGowan and they were happily married until his untimely passing. They were both avid fishers, lovers of life and enjoyed music and dancing. After Dick’s passing Vivian retired and moved to Beaufort and continued to live out her best life. She was a member of the Beaufort garden club, a parishioner at St. Egberts in Morehead City as well as a volunteer reading to children. She made many great friendships and was well known for her easy smile and light heart. She loved her Grandson Forrest Logan Hevener and always looked forward to their visits and cherished their special bond.
Vivian leaves behind her two daughters, Autumn Smith Brown (Dan) and Stephanie Smith Hevener (Trent) as well has her loving Grandson Forrest Logan Hevener. She also leaves behind her faithful companion Gabby as well as two dear lifelong friends, Linda Gochenour Smithson (Ralph) and Virginia Joyce Miller Keith (Don).
Vivian was predeceased by her parents, Victor Roupe and Velma Blevins Roupe. She was also predeceased by her husband, Richard McGowan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.