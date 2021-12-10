Sara Frances Hodowanic, 69, of Grantsboro, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. She has family in Carteret County.
A celebration of Sara’s life will be held at a later date and time.
Sara leaves her loving husband, Barry Hodowanic of the home; son, Barry M. Hodowanic of New Bern; daughter, Brenda Hodowanic Boretti of Wake Forest; three sisters, Marjorie Davenport of Merritt, Barbara Yusko of New Bern and Kathy Barton of Bridgeton; 4 grandchildren, Ian, Evan, Caroline, and Julia.
She is preceded in death by her father, Warren “Capt’n Bob” Francis Lupton; and mother, Sara Gilgo Lupton.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
