John R. Kaufman Jr., 61, of Havelock, North Carolina, passed away peacefully in Pittsboro, North Carolina on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
A celebration of John’s life will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, August 29th at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days. He will be laid to rest privately at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens.
John was born on April 25, 1961, in Columbus, Ohio, to John Richard Kaufman Sr. and Sara Ellen Harrison. After graduating with the Class of 1979 from Pemberton Township High School in New Jersey, John went on to proudly serve in the United States Marine Corps where he honorably served 22 years. His service and commitment to our country was something of great pride for him. Following his military service, he embarked on a new career with LTM, Inc. With his service training and keen eye for detail he thrived in his position as a logistician.
In a life devoted to the Lord, his testimony and faith were grounded in the Word of God. He shared his strength and joy with others at the Hope Clinic where his volunteer work impacted numerous families. John was a lifelong, loyal fan of the Detroit Red Wings and Ohio State University and serving his community in whatever way he could. More than anything, John’s family meant the world to him and there was nothing he loved more than being able to spend time with each of them.
On May 1, 2010, he married Terri Kaufman, they were blessed with 12 years together before his passing. In addition to his loving wife, John leaves behind his father, John Kaufman Sr. of Browns Mills, NJ; siblings, Julia Southall (Jamie) of Winchester, OH, Brian Kaufman (Dawn) of Columbus, OH, Jerri Lynn of Columbus, OH, Robert Rouba of Athens, AL, Sarina Hittle of New Mexico, Lamont Kaufman (Tabitha) of London, OH, Joe Kaufman of New Jersey and Kimberly Kaufman of Browns Mills; children, Amanda Ruffin (Andrew) of New Bern, NC, Jacqueline Kaufman (Blake Bowen) of Quincy, IL, Kelli Griffiths (Jesse) of Lynchburg, VA, Ethan Salan (Allie) of Minneapolis, MN, and Alyssa Kaufman (Victor Murta) of Urbana, IL; grandchildren, Cayden, Beckham and Korbin Ruffin, Yoshi Kaufman and Noah and Juliana Griffiths.
John was preceded in death by his mother, Sara Kaufman; sister, Terri Sias; brother, Ronald Rouba; and first wife, Anna Kaufman.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions, may be made to the Hope Clinic, P.O. Box 728, Bayboro, NC 28515.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
