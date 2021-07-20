Carolyn Beth Howell Brady, 66, of Morehead City, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. A kind and gentle soul left this Earth for her Heavenly home early Tuesday morning.
A service celebrating Beth’s life is at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Goldsboro Friends Meeting in Goldsboro followed by a meal in the fellowship hall. There will also be a memorial service at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City, NC at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021. Friends are invited to attend either service.
A native of Wayne County, Beth attended Wayne Country Day School in Goldsboro. She graduated from Peace College and Guilford College with a major in Elementary Education. Beth taught school for over 30 years in NC, GA, VA, and FL. She had a life-long passion for teaching her students. As a National Board Certified Teacher, she left a fabulous legacy of making kids feel they’re important as well as making teachers be proud of themselves.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; son, Seth; aunt, Evelyn Rose of Goldsboro, NC; and sisters, Gloria and husband Jack of Novato, CA, Jolene and husband Bill of Morehead City, NC, and Pam and husband Russell of Durham, NC. She is survived by 12 nieces and nephews; 12 great nieces and nephews who called her Aunt Beth; and many cousins she loved very much. She is also survived by her Preceptor Beta Tau Sisters.
Her parents preceded her in death, Murray Stephens Howell and Hilda Hollowell Howell.
With her lifelong love for animals and sea turtles, memorials donations can be made in lieu of flowers to: The Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Road, Newport, NC 28570 or to Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue & Rehabilitation Center, PO Box 2095, Surf City, NC 28445.
Arrangements are with Seymour Funeral and Cremation Service in Goldsboro, NC. Family and Friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
