Steven “Steve” Gerry Huffman, 74, of Emerald Isle, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at his home.
A celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
Steven was born on December 20, 1948, in Alexandria, Virginia, to the late Charles and Ardith Huffman. He was the owner of All Pro Tire & Auto Service. He had a great passion for helping others, specifically his customers. His favorite pastimes were playing golf and fishing.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Kim Schneider Huffman; sisters, Lynda Darlene Huffman McKnight, of Alexandria, VA and Dawn Lynette Huffman, of Alexandria, VA; sisters-in-law, Dawn Marie Cain and Patti Jay Theiss; and brothers, Charles Harvey Huffman, Jr., of Alexandria, VA, and Darryl Craig Huffman, of Catlett, VA.
In addition to his parents, Steven was preceded in death by his sister, Diwana Lee Huffman Polit.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity or cause of your choice.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
