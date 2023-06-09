Dorothy "Dottie" Burt-Price, 60, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 25th, at Wildwood Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.
Dorothy, lovingly known as Dottie, was born on March 15, 1963, to the late Gordon Smith and Jean Murdoch Smith. Born and raised in Morehead City, North Carolina, Dottie graduated from West Carteret High School with the Class of 1981. On October 15, 2004, Dottie married her devoted husband, Jeff Price. With almost 20 years together, they enjoyed navigating the journey of life together.
Dottie worked for the well-known photography company, Olan Mills, which specializes in portrait photography. Working as a photographer and in sales gave Dottie the opportunity to capture beautiful moments for clients and assist them in selecting the best packages for their family memories.
Dottie was well known for her passion for helping plan family events. She valued bringing her loved ones together and creating memorable experiences for everyone involved. With a wide range of interests, Dottie had a love for painting, allowing self-expression, and it was certainly a therapeutic outlet for her. She had a keen insight into politics and current affairs affecting our country. More than anything, Dottie was an avid beachcomber with an appreciation for the ocean, and it was certainly her happy place. Her greatest love was for her granddaughters.
In addition to her husband Jeff, those remaining to cherish her memory include her daughter, Kaitlyn Cauley (Jamie) of Morehead City, NC; stepchildren, Jordan Finn (Cameron) and Tyler Price, all of Illinois; sister, Janet Smith Bridges (Chris) of Morehead City, NC; grandchildren, Addison, Avery, Kensington, Syna, and Harper; and numerous other loved ones.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center, P.O. Box 2095, Surf City, NC 28445.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
