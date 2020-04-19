Stephen Alexander Hardy, 67, of South River, passed peacefully from this earth Thursday, April 16, 2020, at UNC Health Care in Chapel Hill.
His private funeral service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Steve was born March 13, 1953, in Morehead City to LJ and Mary Robinson Hardy. He grew up in "Conch's Point" and was a 1971 graduate of West Carteret High School. His love for the open waters led him to career as a tugboat captain. His most recent post was with Reinauer Transportation Companies.
In addition to his parents, Steve is survived by his two sons, Jordan Alexander Hardy and wife Emily of Davis and Leighton Hardy of the home; grandsons, Jackson Hardy, Collin Hardy and Easton Hardy; sisters, Donna Hardy Blevins and husband Bob of Arizona, Sandra Hardy Tosto and husband James of South River and Sherry Hardy Tosto and husband Dale of South River; brother, Kevin Hardy of South River; special companion, Peggy Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
Steve was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Thelma Carraway Robinson; paternal grandparents, Levy and Ruth Barker Hardy; and brother Dennis Hardy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the UNC Health Foundation,
c/o UNC-Chapel Hill, P.O. Box 309, Chapel Hill, NC 27514; and The Lukens Cemetery Fund of Edward's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, c/o Bruce Hardy, 121 Hardy Lane, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
