Thomas Christopher Meyers Sr. affectionately known as Capt’n Tom, Owner of Eastern Metal Works, Inc., passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday morning, August 28th, at the age of 65, at his home in Wilmington, NC, with his significant other of 18 years Karyn Sykes.
Tom is survived by his 2 Children Thomas “TJ” Meyers Jr. and Amy L Meyers, his 2 brothers and 3 sisters Linda (Peter) Prompsom, Rodney Meyers Jr., Bill (Joyce) Meyers, Mary Beth (Gordon) Riseborough and Hope (David) Cochrane. He leaves behind 6 grandchildren, Thomas “Chris” Meyers III, Abbey Turner, Abby and Ally Jethro, Isabella Spencer and Elijah Meyers.
Tom will always be remembered for his hard working nature, his entrepreneurial spirit, his love of family, friends, and his many customers and business associates of Eastern Metal Works, Inc.
His services will be held at Wrightsville United Methodist Church, 4 Live Oak Dr., Wrightsville Beach, NC Saturday, September 10th at 3:00pm. After services, please join family in the fellowship hall of the church.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Bridge Down East https://thebridgedowneast.org 1344 Island Rd., Harkers Island, NC 28531 or Wrightsville United Methodist Church in memory of Tom Meyers.
Aquamation services provided by Tranquillity Cremation by Aquamation. www.waternotfire.com
