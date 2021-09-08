Justin David Wood, 46, of Newport, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5. 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
His memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, September 10 at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, September 9th at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
