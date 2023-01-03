Talmadge “T.P.” Paul Edwards, 52, of Newport, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at his home.
His Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, January 5th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Merle Hunt. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
T.P. was born on April 6, 1970, to the late Raymond and Elizabeth Edwards. He was a man of faith, who attended Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church. T.P. enjoyed many hobbies, motorcycles were a passion of his, along with collecting unique items. He had an appreciation of fine art and working with his hands, which included building and woodworking. T.P. will live on in the hearts of his loved ones, as a loving husband of 31 years, father, and grandfather.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Deena of the home; daughter, Tiffney Edwards (Dallas Ray) of Jacksonville, N.C.; sisters, Peggy Moran (James) of Morehead City, Marie Lawrence (Donald) of Morehead City, Doris Whitley of Raleigh, Betty Edwards (John Landermilk) of Havelock, Barbara Sirucek (Loren) of Louisburg, N.C., Chrystal Best (Benny) of Newport; brothers, Elmer Edwards (Pandora) of Newport, Nathan Edwards (Karen) of Havelock, David Edwards of Emerald Isle, Robert Edwards of Havelock; mother-in-law, Darlene Campbell of Newport; sister-in-law, Lisa Campbell of South Dakota; brothers-in-law, Jeremy Campbell of Newport, Tony Campbell of Newport; grandchildren, Landon Edwards, Mariah Lewis, Jacob Lewis, Aubree Nichols; and his furry companion, Bella.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Soloman Campbell Jr.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.