Wilbur Gold Baker, 92, of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 21st at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Richard Patterson. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Wilbur was born on July 24, 1930, in Greene County, North Carolina, to the late Allen and Estelle Baker. As a teenager, he enjoyed working at the famous Parker Barbeque in Wilson. Later working in the insurance industry, he had a successful 36-year career, where his easy-going personality was a perfect fit for his role. Wilbur never met a stranger and always made everyone feel welcome.
Talented beyond measure, Wilbur was a professional guitar and mandolin player. His technique and gifted rhythm of the music were certainly a joy to listen to. The mandolin was his favorite of the two, which is intricately more difficult but was always rewarding as its sound is so distinct.
A great outdoorsman, Wilbur loved to trout fish and spent countless hours shrimping where he earned the nickname “fire ant”. He loved to bird hunt, especially quail. He also raised and loved English Setters. He appreciated the way they worked in the field and thoroughly enjoyed training them. Wilbur always enjoyed his bird dogs, his favorite being his dog Patches. He also loved to garden and was always happy with the harvest he could share with others.
Wilbur was a lifetime member of North River Methodist Church. While he had many interests which kept him busy, he was also involved in the community where he served as past president of the Lion’s Club and served as treasurer of Beaufort Rescue Squad where he raised funds for the building they are in now. He was also a charter member of Morehead City Life Underwriters Association.
One of his greatest joys in life was being with his children and grandchildren. Wilbur was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed by his family including his loving wife, Inez Baker; daughter, Angela Baker McDaniel (Alan) of Beaufort; Rodney Baker (Dolores) of Beaufort; sisters, Joan Respass of Winterville and Linda Byrum (Tom) of Conway; brother, David Baker (Harriet) of Farmville.
Wilbur is also survived by his grandchildren and great grands who lovingly called him “Pop Pop”. Including grandchildren, Travis Baker (Julie), Heather Rose (Chris), Shannon Caton, and Shawna Goodwin (Justin); and great-grandchildren, Corbin Baker, Dylan Rose, Shelby Rose, Savannah Guthrie, Kileigh Caton, Gracelyn Goodwin, Noah Goodwin, Alissa Caton, Peyton Caton, Michael Baker Jr. and Kelly Baker Mayo.
In addition to his parents, Wilbur was preceded in death by his son, Michael Kent Baker, and brother, Carroll Baker.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to North River Methodist Church, 2494 US-70, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
