Michael “Mikey” Joseph Hodges, 65, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 3rd at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Michael, or Mikey as he was known to all, was born on February 6, 1957, in Wilson, North Carolina, to the late Joseph and Clara Hodges. At a young age his father taught him how to fish, that experience grew over time and became Mikey’s passion. Exploring rivers, oceans, and water territory throughout the United States and abroad, Mikey happily had rod and reel in hand, ready for his next big catch. Fishing his entire life was a skill he happily shared with the world and is what became his life’s greatest accomplishment. Using his fun-loving, jokester, full-of-life spirit, combined with this love of fishing inspired Mikey to start a YouTube Channel, titled “Somewhere Up A Creek Comedy Fishing”. Full of laughter, comedy, and fishing, Mikey and Angela have entertained thousands spanning 10 years of hilarious video clips.
He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 10 years, Angela Baker Hodges of the home; daughters, Emily Wright (Zach) of Wilson, NC, Shannon Caton of Winnabow, NC, and Shawn Goodwin (Justin) of Adams Creek, NC; son, Michael Ashley Hodges of Wilson, NC; sister, Debbie Hodges of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Kileigh Caton, Alissa “Woodstock” Caton, Peyton Caton, Savannah Guthrie, Gracelyn Goodwin, and Noah Goodwin who was also his fishing pal; father and mother-in-law, Wilber G. and Inez Smith Baker of Beaufort; brother and sister-in-law, Rodney and Delores Baker of Beaufort; and of course his beloved, favorite daughter, Sissy, the funny Yorkie.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.