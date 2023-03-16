Ray Smith, 74, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
Ray was born on February 25, 1949, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Hubert and Sallie Smith. He honorably served in the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. Following the military, he went on to have a long career with Civil Service at Cherry Point where he worked for over 30 years. In his free time, Ray loved to fish and was always ready for the next big catch.
He is survived by his brother, Louis Smith and wife Linda of Adams Creek; niece, Kellie Baum and husband Shane of Wanchese, NC; and nephew, Travis Lee Smith of Rancho Santo Margarita, California.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Hubert Smith and wife Bobbye, and Garland Smith.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
