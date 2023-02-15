Mary Lorraine MacDonald, 96, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehab Center.
Mary was born on September 26, 1926, to the late Garland Lee Moore and Anne Geddes Fordyce. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she was a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in fine arts. Mary was passionate about her country and had strong patriot ties to the beliefs of our founding fathers.
During her lifetime, Mary had the pleasure of sharing her love of music and dance with numerous students. Teaching young minds, the appreciation of expression through art was a refined skill she imparted to so many. Mary also had a great eye for antiques and was always happy in her pursuit of beautiful and unique pieces. This passion led to a fulfilling role as an antique dealer.
She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Ann Boise of Vale, AZ, Jeannie Margaret Boyd of Morehead City, NC, and Lorraine Laurie Thompson of Beaver, PA; sisters, Carol Moore Mangis of San Carlos, CA and Virginia Moore Trujillio of Beverly Hills, CA; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by husband, Cecil Richard MacDonald; sisters, Elva Lee Moore Corr and Sylvia Jane Moore; brother, James Warren Moore; and grandson, Matthew Scott Boyd.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels through the Hope Mission, 1209 Arendell Street, Morehead City NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
