CYNTHIA TERRELL ALLEN, Carolina Beach
Cynthia “Cindy” Terrell Allen, 71, of Carolina Beach, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center in Wilmington. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 9th, at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport, officiated by Rev. James Supplee.
RANDY NORRIS LOVETTE, Atlantic Beach
Randy "Randall" Norris Lovette, 71, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Carteret Landing. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 8th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. King Cole.
KAREN M. KENNEY, Newport
Karen M. Kenney, 67, of Newport, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.