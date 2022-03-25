Gertrude "Gerttie" Murray, Beaufort
Gertrude "Gerttie" Murray ,88, of Beaufort, NC passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
GENE THOMAS AMAN, Morehead City
Gene Thomas Aman, 80, of Raleigh and Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on March 24, 2022. Gene was born in Wilmington, North Carolina, on August 31,1941, the second of John Hedrick Aman and Sally Hurst Aman’s two sons.
HARRY FORD MCARVER JR., New Bern
Harry Ford McArver Jr., 78, of New Bern of formerly of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Croatan Village Assisted Living in James City. Arrangements are incomplete.
HERMAN MARTIN RIVENBARK SR., Newport
Herman Martin Rivenbark Sr., 79, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 29th, at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell.
BRENDA SMITH JONES, Crab Point
Brenda Smith Jones, 79, of Crab Point, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
