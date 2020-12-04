Rodney Day, 72, of Beaufort, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at his home.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Cedar Island United Methodist Church with Pastor Nelson Koonce officiating. Burial will follow at the Lupton family cemetery.
Rodney served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point as a machinist. Rodney could never meet a stranger. Anyone that had the chance to cross his path will never forget his infectious laugh or endless stories. He loved to spend time with family and friends, travel and gamble. His smile will never be forgotten, and his laughter forever in our hearts.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Yvonne Day of Beaufort; daughter, Debbie Emory and husband Robert “Bull” of Cedar Island; son, Kip Gray and wife Kristi of Beaufort; four grandchildren, Logan Emory of Davis, Damian Emory of Cedar Island and Austin Gray and Ian Gray, both of Illinois; brother, Gilbert Day and wife, Connie of Asheville; brother, Carlton Day of Cedar Island; sisters, Agatha Goodwin and husband Leroy of Cedar Island and Nancy Willis and husband Gene of Williston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Myrtie Day; and two brothers, Ira Paul Day and Lester Day.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be sent to the Cedar Island Cemetery Fund, 2431 Cedar Island Road, Cedar Island, NC 28520.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
