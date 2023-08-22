Mary “Natalie” Hamilton, 92, of Morehead City, NC, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
A funeral service will be held on August 28, 2023, 10:00am, at St. Egbert Catholic Church, presided by Rev. Ryszard Kolodziej.
Mary, known to her loved ones as Natalie, was born to the late J. Howard and Mary Manningham on December 26, 1930, in Milwaukee, WI. Natalie was a woman of faith, with a strong devotion to her Catholic beliefs. She attended St. Matthew Catholic Church in Plymouth, NH, and locally St. Egbert Catholic Church.
Natalie led a remarkable and fulfilling life as a dedicated wife of 64 years, a caring mother, and an involved grandmother and great-grandmother. She graduated from Medford High School in Medford, MA, and from Wheelock College in Boston, MA, with a BS in Education. Natalie went on to work teaching at Wellesley Public Schools in Wellesley, MA; in the college nursery school program at St. Josephs College in Hartford, CT, and Wellesley College in Wellesley, MA. She was also the director of the college nursery school program at The Ohio State University in Columbus, OH. In her free time she was a dedicated member of T.T.T., a women’s group, in Columbus, OH, whose mission was to send underprivileged young girls to summer camp, the St. Egbert Ladies Guild, a local book club, a local garden club and a local bible study.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her loving and supportive husband, Henry “Ronald” Hamilton; daughters, Jean N. Fitzpatrick and fiancé Mark Kidd, of Middletown, OH, and Nancy A. Ray and husband James, of New Bern, NC; sister, Alice M. Brown, of Bozeman, MT; brother, Daniel V. Manningham and wife Francine, of Venice, FL; 5 grandchildren, Brock Gerrity, Ryan Ray, Kyle Ray, Jessica Fitzpatrick and Ceili Fields; and three great grandchildren, Beau Gerrity, Canaan Fields and Callum Fields.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, John Howard Manningham II and Patricia Manningham.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Friends and family are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
