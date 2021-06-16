Augustus “Guss” Forbush III, 67, of Newport, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 10, 2021, after a courageous five-year battle with cancer.
His celebration of life is from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27 at the Beaufort Hotel/34 Degrees North in Beaufort.
Guss was born March 9, 1954, in Crisfield, Md., to Rebecca and Guss Forbush Jr. He graduated from Crisfield High School and the University of Maryland. After college, he spent 12 years in the fluid power industry, residing in Annapolis, Md. He then moved back to the eastern shore of Maryland and started his own golf car business, which he ran until selling in 2003. During that time, he met and married his beloved wife, Debby Doubleday. In 2006, he and Debby moved to Newport and they started another business, Great Windows, which is still in operation.
The love of the water brought Guss and Debby to North Carolina. Guss held his 100-ton captain’s license for 50 years and while in college captained tours boats in Baltimore, Md., and Newport News, Va. When not working, Guss loved spending his weekends with Debby on their boat traveling the waterways of the Crystal Coast and sitting on Carrot Island enjoying time with good friends, drinking a beer and eating hot dogs.
Moving to the Sea Gate community introduced Guss and Debby to many who became dear friends and more recently have gone above and beyond during his struggle these last five years, especially his beloved neighbors, Gene and Pat Riggs.
Guss is survived by his wife of 29 years, Debby Forbush; his mother, Rebecca Forbush of Crisfield, Md.; and sisters, Cathie Yow of Sarasota, Fla., and Donna Laird and husband Charles of Crisfield, Md. He had four nephews.
Guss was preceded in death by his father, Guss Forbush Jr.
The family would like to thank Dr. Seth Miller and Dr. John Cho, along with the radiation technicians, chemotherapy nurses and staff at the SECU Cancer Center in New Bern for the wonderful care Guss received.
Donations in his name can be made to Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Road, Newport, NC 28570
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
