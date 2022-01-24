Dianne Hurdle, 74, Hubert, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at her home. She was born Jan. 1, 1948, in Raleigh, NC to the late, Clyde and Juanita Smith Matteson.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at 7:00 PM in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Dianne was a retired school guidance counselor and an accountant for the Swansboro Fire Department for over forty years. She was also a police officer for the city of Jacksonville.
She is survived by friends, Margaret Brinson of Raleigh, Haruko Daniels of Morehead City, and Jackie Adams of Hubert.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to RUFF (Rescue Ur Forever Friend) at PO Box 463, Garner, NC 27529 or at ncruff.org.
