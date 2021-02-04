Harold Francis Whealton, 76, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His memorial service is at 3 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Patrick Whaley. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Harold’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Harold graduated from Morehead City High School in 1962, where he lettered in basketball and football. For more than 50 years, he was known for selling shrimp and produce.
He is survived by his sister, Mildred Farrior of Morehead City; nephews, Eugene G. Lockhart Jr. and wife Stephanie of Bristow, Va., Steven G. Lockhart and wife Georgia of Spring Hope, Paul M. Lockhart and wife Tracy of Fort Rucker, Ala., Kent Bonner III of Clayton and Harold Bonner and wife Jeri of Tacoma, Wash.; nieces, Anne Allison and Mary Bernards, both of Richlands; great-nieces, Emily Lockhart, Madelyn Lockhart and Sarah Hood; and great-nephew, Nicholas Lockhart.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Gould Whealton and Sallie Willis Whealton; sister, Doris Whealton Jobey; and brother, Daniel Gorham Whealton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
