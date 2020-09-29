Connie Thompson Smith King, 55, of Peletier, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at her home.
Her funeral service was Monday at the Praise International Church in Havelock with the Rev. Garlton George officiating. Burial followed at the Bell family cemetery in Bear Creek.
She is survived by her husband, James Michael King; son, Cameron Thompson and wife Kelsey of Newport; granddaughter, Grace Thompson; sisters, Gloria Hamman of Peletier, Shirley Sterner of Peletier, Marie Carroway of Hubert and Jearl Lean McCabe of Sneads Ferry; her brother, Terry Thompson of Cedar Point; and two sisters-in-law, Sharon Thompson of Hubert and Barbara Thompson of Sneads Ferry.
She was preceded in death by ger parents, Clarence and Hazel Edwards Thompson; and a sister, Bobbie Dean.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.