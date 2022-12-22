Paul Jackson Story, Jr, 81, of Beaufort, NC, passed away on November 1, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Marion, NC, to the late Paul J. Story and Helen Story of Marion, NC. He served in the United States Air Force, and previously resided in Charlotte, NC.
He is survived by his sister, Jane C Story.
A private ceremony will be held by the family.
Donations can be made to the NC Foothills Conservancy.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
