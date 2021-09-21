Tyra Paige Skrabacz, 20, of Havelock, a Carteret County native, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
A funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Amariah Garner Memorial Cemetery following the service.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
