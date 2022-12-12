Nancy Cunningham, Newport
Nancy Christine Cunnigham, 64, of Newport passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Audrey Willis, Atlantic
Audrey Willis, 72, of Atlantic NC passed away at her home on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Audrey was born on June 16 1950 to the late Wallace and Faye Gaskill. Starting a family and working most of her life in the medical field as a nurse Audrey had a life long passion for care to her family and patients. In her free time, being at the beach and around those she loved were her greatest desires.
Brenda Lewis, Marshallberg
Brenda Jo Lewis, 64, of Marshallberg, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Victoria Cemetery in Marshallberg. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, William Lewis Sr. of Marshallberg.
ROBERT D. NEWTON, Morehead City
Robert D. Newton, Sr., 88, of Morehead City, passed away on December 11, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His memorial service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Church of the Nazarene in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Jay Bush.
LONNIE P. HENDERSON, Morehead City
Lonnie P. Henderson, 93, of Wildwood, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Lonnie was born on February 26, 1929, at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, to the late John and Deloris Smith Henderson. A proud veteran of the United States Army, he bravely served during the Korean War.
JOHN C. JOHNSON, Peletier
Johnny “John” Clifton Johnson, age 73, of Peletier, NC, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Carteret Health Care, Morehead City, NC. Born February 24,1949 in Johnston County, he was the son of the late Ira Clifton Johnson and Mary Evelyn Brown Johnson.
LONNY CLOUSER, Havelock
Lonny Clouser, 58, of Havelock, North Carolina, experienced her sunset on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Full obituary forthcoming. Services for Lonny will not be local. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Craven County Hospice, Craven County Health Department, P.O. Drawer 12610, New Bern, NC 28560.
RODERICK BRICKSIN, Morerhead City
Roderick Bricksin, 89, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.