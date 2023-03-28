Ramona Pennington, Newport
Ramona Dawn Pennington, 81, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Darrell Branch, Morehead City
Darrell Branch, 58 of Morehead City, passed away Sunday March 26, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Delila Rhue, Pamlico Co.
Delila Cowell Rhue, 92, of Pamlico County, Delila went to be with her Lord and first love, Lonnie, on Sunday, March 26, 2023. She loved going to church, her family, and friends. She loved to cook, sew, and do needlework crafts and was always giving away everything she made.
PAMELA "PAM" MILOVANOVICH, Newport
Pamela "Pam" Milovanovich, 62, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023, at her home. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, April 2nd at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport Pamela, known as Pam to family and friends, was born on July 25, 1960, in Norwalk, Ohio, to the late Harry and Helen Stewart.
GYSGT MARVIN PAUL KNOX, USMC, RETIRED, Beaufort
GySgt Marvin Paul Knox, USMC, Retired, 90, of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 30th, at Ann Street United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Taylor Mills.
COLONEL FRANK ALLEN FAISON, U.S. ARMY, RETIRED, Virginia
Colonel Frank Allen Faison, U.S. Army, Retired, 93, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
DEXTER WITHERINGTON, Atlantic Beach
Dexter Witherington, 61, of Atlantic Beach, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at his home. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C.
