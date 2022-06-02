Elizabeth Hamilton, Beaufort
Elizabeth Woodard Hamilton, 87, of Beaufort passed away on June 1, 2022 at the Davis Health & Wellness Center in Wilmington, NC. Elizabeth was a Registered Nurse all her life. She worked in the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, Lumberton. She was always quick to deliver care whenever needed to strangers, friends, family and animals.
George Mason, Beaufort
George Mason, 58, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Tammy Wright, Otway
Tammy Jewel Wright, 61, of Otway, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at ECU Medical Center of Greenville. Tammy was a faithful member of Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church. She was a humble and selfless care giver for many years. She loved to cook and bake, her home was where everyone wanted to be and she was a Mother to everyone. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday at Vergie Mae Cemetery in Harkers Island with Pastor Dell Murphy officiating.
Laney Salter, Davis
Laney Nicole Salter, 21, of Williston, originally of Davis, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Laney worked at several Subway restaurants in Carteret County and at the original Spouter Inn in Beaufort. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort with Pastor Jack Mumford officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12:00 Tuesday at the church.
Joe McCreary, Beaufort
Joseph E. McCreary, 53, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at UNC Hospital at Chapel Hill. Joe was a dedicated and beloved Middle School Band Director in the Carteret County School system for 30 years. He joined Ann Street United Methodist Church in 1993 and became the Director of Music in 1999. Following his retirement from teaching, he took up bartending to fill his time and continue serving the community he loved.
CAROLYN ZOLLER RITTER, Newport
Carolyn Zoller Ritter, 72, of Newport, NC and formerly of New York, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her home. Arrangements and full obituary to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
JANNIE DOOLEY, Havelock
Jannie Dooley, 53, of Havelock, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at her home. The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date. Jannie was born on January 4,1969, in Belgrade, Montana to Jack and Jeanette Young. She enjoyed shopping and spending quality time with her beloved grandchildren.
CAROLYN ZOLLER RITTER, Newport
Carolyn Zoller Ritter, 72, of Newport, NC and formerly of New York, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her home. Arrangements and full obituary to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.