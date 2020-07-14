William Scott Muller, 83, of Cape Carteret, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 12,, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Pending arrangements, a private memorial service will be held.
Retired Gunnery Sgt. William S. Muller was a two-time Vietnam veteran with 24 years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was the recipient of the Navy Achievement Medal with Gold Star, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and Presidential Unit Citation.
William “Bill” is lovingly remembered and survived by his four children, Laura-Lynne Nicholson of Cape Carteret, Diana Lynn Ireland of Hubert, Scott William Muller and his wife Teresa of Marietta, Ga., and Marc Andrew Muller of Wilmington; and his brother, Robert Muller of Hilton Head, S.C.; as well as eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
William is preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Caryl-Lynn Muller; his parents, Elizabeth and Andrew Muller; and brother, Andy Muller.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
