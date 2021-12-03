In the early morning of Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, William “Bill” Campbell reached his final curtain at the age of 97.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church in Beaufort. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, in Morehead City.
Bill was born in Chester, South Carolina in 1924. He graduated from Maury High School, Norfolk, Va. and true to “his way” two days later he volunteered for military service. Bill served in the army during World War II, landing in Normandy during the D-day invasion. He was assigned to the 9th Air Force Ordinance and spent three years in the European theater of operations.
After the war, he attended University of Virginia, Mississippi State University and North Carolina State University, where he received his PhD. Bill was a member of Phi Kappa Phi, Gamma Sigma Delta, and Sigma XI. He became a faculty member of the Entomology Department of North Carolina State University. He published numerous scientific papers and book chapters. His research was centered in North Carolina, Thailand, and the Philippines. Bill was instrumental in developing a disease resistant peanut, N.C. 56. He was a member of Entomology Society of America, S.C. Entomological Society and the American Peanut Research and Education Society. Bill was elected a “Fellow” of APRES. He served as indexer of the “Peanut Science Journal” for ten years.
Bill was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, charter member of the World War II Museum and a member of the Raleigh Optimist Club.
In his earlier years, Bill enjoyed square dancing with his wife Dot, and outdoor activities: fishing, hunting, boating and snow skiing. In later years, he enjoyed traveling and was always ready to dance. He loved to claim Sinatra’s “My Way,” as his song and yes, it was.
He is survived by his daughter, Patricia “Trish” Sheppard of Beaufort. Bill adored his five grandchildren, John Kooman and spouse Amy of Brandon, FL, Christina Keesecker and spouse Ryan of Virginia Beach, VA, Camille Vaughan and spouse Craig of Virginia Beach, VA, Chapin Campbell and spouse Erin of Hillsborough, NC, Robert Rodgers and spouse Liz of Virginia Beach, VA; and 10 great grandchildren, Robert Kooman, Eleanor Koomen, Benjamin Kooman, Mae Keesecker, Finn Keesecker, Campbell Vaughan, Reed Vaughan, Gwyneth Vaughan, Juniper Campbell and Malcolm Campbell. Many years ago, Bill and Dot opened their hearts to another family. They had a special love for Vaughan Griggs (like a daughter) her son, David Couch and husband Steven and Vince Donovan (like a son) his son, Vinny Donovan, and Jeannine Donovan (deceased), Kelly Jones, and Kyle Coker.
Bill was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy “Dot” Gallagher Campbell; and son, David Byron Campbell.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Beaufort, NC.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Stacey Johnson and Beverly Davis, both phenomenal end of life caregivers also to Linda Keltner, Debbie Jones and Ceila Tyson for his previous care and to Reverend Tammy Lee for pastoral care.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
