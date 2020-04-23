William “Bill” Charles Sullivan, 72, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 21, 2020, within his home in the company of his beloved wife, Victoria.
The family will celebrate his life privately.
Bill was born June 23, 1947, in Worcester, Mass., to Dr. Gerald J. Sullivan and Francis H. Sullivan. He grew up in Worcester, where he enjoyed playing baseball and spending his summers in Cape Cod. After graduating high school, Bill received a bachelor’s degree from the College of the Holy Cross and attended graduate school at the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
Bill dedicated his vocational pursuits to the field of biotechnology and worked all over the country, including the states of North Carolina, Georgia, Connecticut, Texas and California. His expertise and reputation within his industry led to a fulfilling and meaningful career. He deeply valued the many professional and personal relationships he developed with colleagues and was known for his selfless mentoring, sharp intelligence and dry sense of humor. A voracious reader, Bill’s leisure time was largely spent with a book in hand. It was his love for his daughter, grandchildren and the ocean that brought him back to North Carolina to retire in his adopted hometown of Beaufort.
Bill is survived by his wife, Victoria Sullivan: daughter, Emilie Foy and her husband Trey Foy; grandsons, Louis Foy and Charles Foy, both of Goldsboro; brother-in-law, Urbain “Ben” DeWinter and wife Sheila; niece, Caroline DeWinter; and nephew, Christopher DeWinter, wife Jane and children, Julia, Kate, Genevieve and Carlos.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Susan DeWinter; and nephew, William DeWinter.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Bill’s memory to 3HC Hospice, 2402 Wayne Memorial Drive, Goldsboro, NC 27534, whose caregivers did such a wonderful job assisting Victoria in his care and comfort.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
