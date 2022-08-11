Joseph Bryan Hardison Jr., 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home.
A celebration of Joseph’s life will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Morehead City Waterfront.
Joseph was born on March 19, 1944, in Arapahoe, North Carolina, to the late Joseph and Eula Hardison. He was raised in church at First Free Will Baptist. With strong country pride, Joseph honorably served in the United States Air Force. Many in our area know him through Hardison Heating and Air which he owned and operated successfully for 50 years.
Sailing was one of his favorite hobbies, the relaxing peacefulness combined with the required skill made this a perfect activity for his busy life. Cooking for others, especially his famous wings, was a highlight for him and all who had the pleasure of eating at his table.
He is survived by his companion, Sallie Evans of Morehead City and her children, Morgan, Byrd, Avery and Devin; daughter, Cindy Hardison of Cedar Point; son, Michael Hardison of Morehead City; sister, Elizabeth Anne Gillikin of Morehead City; 4 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and his lovable kitty cats, Carly and Cat.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Gerry Hardison; son, Joseph Bryan Hardison III; and brothers, Richard Earl Hardison and David Allen Hardison.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, P. O. Box 744806, Atlanta GA 30374.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
