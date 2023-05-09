Lourdes Prentice, Swansboro
Lourdes Prentice 88, of Swansboro, peacefully passed away at Carteret health Care on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Entombment will be 11:00 a.m. Friday May 12, 2023, at Seaside Memorial Park in Swansboro. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Crystal Sims
Crystal Sims, 38, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Carteret Health Care. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Larry Pittman, Beaufort
Larry Clarence Pittman, 90, of Beaufort died peacefully in his home on Monday, May 8, 2023, surrounded by family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort with Rodney Fulcher officiating and Mack Willis providing the eulogy. Interment will follow the service at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 12, from 6-8pm also at Bridgeway Church.
BILLIE JEANETTE WORTHINGTON PATE, Atlantic Beach
Billie Jeanette Worthington Pate, 90, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Carteret Landing Assisted Living and Memory Unit. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 13th at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston, officiated by Rev. Dennis Peay of Westminster United Methodist Church of Kinston.
MARVIN ROLAND ENGLISH, Morehead City
Marvin Roland English, 92, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at his home. His memorial service will be held at Munden Funeral Home, service details to be announced. Marvin Roland English was born November 8, 1930, in Hoke County, NC to Percy and Edna English.
