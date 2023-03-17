Jean Davis Lawrence, 89, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed from this earth into heaven on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, surrounded by her family and friends.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18th at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 17th at Munden Funeral Home.
Jean was born on October 14, 1933, in New Bern, North Carolina, to the late Robert C. and Gladys Smith Davis.
The greatest gift Jean leaves behind to her family is her life and example of Christ-like service. She had a huge heart for giving to her family and friends — and to anyone in need. Whether she was out delivering Meals on Wheels at the age of 88, acting as an official greeter at Parkview Baptist Church, volunteering at the Carteret General Hospital Auxiliary, or just calling a grieving friend, she lightened the burden of many people. She was a faithful member of Parkview and the Fidelis Sunday School class. She was also a member of the Eastern Star Lodge #223.
Jean was amazingly skilled with math and numbers, becoming the first female Civil Service Budget Officer on Cherry Point Marine Corps Base. After Jean retired, she became a tax specialist with H&R Block.
Jean had a fun, adventurous spirit —like taking up banjo lessons in her 80s. She also loved to travel. She lived all over the U.S. as a Coast Guard wife, took her grandsons Chris and Brian to see the Baltimore Orioles play, and breathed mountain air in Boone, N.C with her granddaughter Liz, son Mike and daughter-in-law Duane. She also had many happy memories traveling all over the world with her daughter Sharon in England and Japan, her granddaughter Shea in Italy, and her granddaughter Rae in Scotland.
Jean was an avid foodie, who loved to try new dishes and to cook for family and friends. Some of her specialties were country fried steak and gravy and her husband’s favorite dessert — jelly cake. Her grandkids loved waffles at Grandma’s on Saturday mornings. Her son Mike had a standing order of cookies which she lovingly baked for him every Friday; Sharon’s favorite was Mom’s chocolate almond pie.
Jean is survived by her son Michael Lawrence and wife Duane: son Phillip Gaynor and wife Julie; son-in-law Randy Williams; sister Mary Lou Long; grandchildren: Shea Bradley-Farrell (Chris), Christopher Lawrence (Melissa), Joshua Bradley (Amandalynn), Rachel Bradley Titus (Christopher), Brian Lawrence (Christie), Elizabeth Morrison (Tony), Josh Gaynor, Alex Bruno, Brandon Gaynor, and Zack Gaynor; 12 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Robert “Bobby” Lawrence; daughter, Sharon Lawrence Williams; sister, Peggy Gannon; and brother, Nolan Davis.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Hope Mission, 1209 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557 or Parkview Baptist Church, 4738 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.