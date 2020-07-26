Charles "Chuck" Clyde Sutton III, 61, of Cape Carteret, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home.
His funeral service is at 4 p.m. today at Cape Carteret Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Kevin Clubb. A private interment will take place Monday. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Chuck was born May 22, 1959, to the late Charles and Vivian Carol Sutton in Kinston, where he graduated from North Lenoir High School in 1977. He faithfully worked as a telecom tech and lineman for Duke Energy for 32 years. He also worked as a telephone tech and spent many years alongside his dad farming.
Chuck was a member of Cape Carteret Baptist Church and founder of Brookie’s Children’s Christmas Foundation and ministry. His kindness and compassion inspired him to create this ministry to help give a little joy to the children at the Broyhill Baptist Home in Clyde.
In his free time, he loved to be in the great outdoors with his family. He especially enjoyed spending time hunting, fishing and on the boat. Coaching sports was another activity he enjoyed and took great pleasure in when he was able to coach his children. He loved throwing the cast net at the pier and was thrilled to be able to teach that technique to his grandchildren. He also dearly loved his annual fishing trip to Murphy, that he did with best friends and son.
He was an amazing cook and loved to grill for his family and friends and for special events. Chuck was known for his special clam chowder, his famous sauce and tasty barbeque.
Chuck was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Most importantly, nothing made him happier than being beside his wife and spending quality time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Lycrecia Sutton of the home; daughter, Amber Sutton Cummings and wife Amanda Cummings of Leland and their children, Gracen, Toren, Evan and Owyn; son, Charles Clyde Sutton IV and wife Blaire Cooke Sutton of Newport and their daughter, Charlotte; and brother, Johnnie Sutton and wife Lois and their family. Also surviving him are his mother-in-law, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and their families, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and multiple friends.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at Cape Carteret Baptist Church. The same safety guidelines will apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chuck and Brookie’s Children’s Christmas Foundation, P.O. Box 221, Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
