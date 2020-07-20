Rachel Chadwick Goodwin, 70, of Cedar Island, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her graveside service is at 11 a.m. today at Cedar Island Community Cemetery with the Rev. Merle Hunt officiating. Due to novel coronavirus restrictions, guests are asked to wear masks. For those who cannot attend, the service will be live streamed on the Noe-Brooks Funeral Home Facebook page.
Rachel is survived by husband of 54 years, James Goodwin of the home; sons, Jeffrey Goodwin of Cedar Island and Steven Goodwin of Havelock; four grandsons; sisters, Almeta Willis and Shirley Gillikin, both of Harkers Island, and Dawn Zimmerman of Beaufort; and brothers, Kenny Chadwick of Havelock, Dale Chadwick of Stacey and Walter Chadwick of Beaufort.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Katie Chadwick; sister, Rosa Davis; and brothers, Mickey Chadwick and Dale Chadwick.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial gifts in Rachel’s name can be given to Pilgrims Rest Original Freewill Baptist Church or The Cedar Island Community Cemetery Fund. Either can be sent to Ellen Goodwin, 2431 Cedar Island Road, Cedar Island, NC 28520
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
