Vicky Johnson Cox, 80, of Newport, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Craven Regional Medical Center in New Bern.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at Baker Funeral Home in Moultrie, Ga.
She was born in Adel, Ga. She grew up in Mt. Dora, Fla., and graduated from Mt. Dora High School. She married high school sweetheart, George F. Cox, who was at that time a lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps, and they were happily married for 62 years. Later in life, after her husband retired from the Marine Corps, Vicky obtained her registered nurse license and retired after 20 years of service. She spent her retirement quilting, sewing and teaching others.
Her survivors include her husband, George F. Cox of Newport; her children, David Cox and wife Laura Cox and Meredith Coble and husband Adam Coble, all of Newport; one grandchild, Chief Petty Officer Travis Garner and wife Nikki Garner of Hagaman, N.Y.; six siblings, William C. Johnson and wife Brenda of Grand Island, Fla., Alice J. Ellis of Eustis, Fla., Sue Allison Wincey of Moultrie Ga., Margie Ann Sewell of Dublin, Ga., Ann W. Rodgers and husband Kenneth of Niceville, Fla., and Jill Wright and husband the Rev. Earl Wright of Eustis, Fla.; four great-grandchildren, Austin Floyd, Kaylee Floyd, Madison Garner and Emily Garner, all of Hagaman, N.Y.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
(Paid obituary)
