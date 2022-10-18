Michael E. Ford Cross, 58, of Morehead City passed away at home on Sunday, October 16, 2022, after an eight-year battle with cancer.
A service will be held at a later date.
Michael was born on July 14, 1964, in Corvallis, Oregon. He was the son of Dr. Ford “Bud” and Patricia Andrella Cross. The Cross family moved to Morehead City in 1967 when Michael was 3 years old, and he remained here most of his life. Michael graduated from West Carteret High School in 1982, where he was recognized as a 4-year starter on the varsity soccer team.
Michael’s working experience was varied. For four years, he was a counselor for the Eckerd Foundation Camps for disturbed youngsters, where he participated in rehabilitation efforts and earned Counselor of the Year. These efforts included making 30-day long canoe trips down the Suwannee River from the Okefenokee Swamp to the Gulf of Mexico. He spent several years at the family cabin in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula where he enjoyed living in the outdoors off the grid. During that time, he also attended Northern Michigan University in Marquette, where he received a double major in History and English and a Master’s degree in English. After completing his education, he worked at the NMU Archives Department, and he taught freshman English composition at Northern Michigan University and later taught at Craven Community College. Most recently, he volunteered at the Carteret County Historical Society assisting with the archival of county material and also served on the Society’s Board of Directors.
One of the highlights of his teenage years was taking a tour with his father of the United States on Amtrak. This month-long trip included catching a salmon and sailing in the Pacific Ocean, driving down the crookest street in the world in San Francisco, and climbing Long’s Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park.
Michael is survived by his parents, a sister, Susan Cross Macheledt of Greensboro, N.C., a nephew, Marshall Ford Macheledt of Washington, D.C., and a niece, Ava Christine Macheledt of Waco, Texas, and many loving aunts, uncles and especially his 10 first-cousins and their families.
Michael loved nature and was an accomplished outdoorsman. He was skilled in hunting and photographing wildlife. He also enjoyed reading history, especially of WWI, and medieval Europe.
Michael was a kind and gentle person, who knew no strangers.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made in Michael’s memory to Hospice (Community Home Care and Hospice, 662 W. Corbett Ave. Swansboro, NC 28584) or the Carteret County Historical Society (The History Place, 1008 Arendell St. Morehead City, NC 28557).
A service celebrating Michael’s life will be held in the near future.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home.
