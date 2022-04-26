Gunnery Sergeant Charles Ray Inabnitt (Ret), 60, of Newport, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Charles served our country for over 20 years in the United States Marine Corps and worked for another 15 years as an AV-8 Aircraft Mechanic aboard FRC East.
A funeral service with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Hooper officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service on Thursday.
He is survived by his wife, Katherine Jones Inabnitt and daughter, Alana of the home; son, Charles R. Inabnitt and wife, Misty of Seymour, IN; daughter, Kira Anderson of Indianapolis, IN; stepdaughters, Kimberly Willis and boyfriend Brandon, Tracey Brinson and husband Bo, all of Newport; sister, Edna and husband Larry Dietz of Webster, IN and 12 grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Berkley and Ruby Inabnitt; two brothers Berkley and Robert Inabnitt and sister Patricia Zigelbauer.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
