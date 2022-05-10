David Edward Moore, 91, of Newport, NC and formerly of Greensboro, passed away at Carteret House on May 8, 2022.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. with visitation at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 at Westminster Gardens in Greensboro.
David was born in Shelby, NC, on November 29, 1930, to the late Jesse and Lois Carswell Moore. He was a Boy Scout and Grimsley student. At 17 he joined the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War. Upon his return to Greensboro, he began a career with Jefferson Standard Life Insurance. He soon met and married Gladys Elmore and they built a home on Jefferson Road. Together they enjoyed many family camping trips and tennis and other events at the Jefferson Club. He was a charter member and elder of Faith Presbyterian Church on W. Friendly Ave. His career spanned forty years as Jefferson Standard became Jefferson-Pilot and he ultimately served as Second Vice-President for Information Services.
In the early 1990s he retired and lived in the mountains in Canton, NC where he made many new friends. There he was busy with hiking, woodworking, and blacksmithing classes and volunteer work with Habitat For Humanity. He was also active at Biltmore Baptist Church and Dutch Cove Baptist Church. In 2014 he moved in with his daughter and son-in-law.
David Moore is survived by his daughter Carol Blackstock and husband Patrick of Newport, NC; sons Steven Moore of Atlanta, GA, and Edward Moore of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren, Amanda Sopko and husband Chris of Gloucester, VA, and David Blackstock and wife Bliss of Wilmington, NC; and great-grandchildren Hayden Sopko, Connor Sopko, and Demi Blackstock; and sister-in-law Betty Carol Elmore; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Gladys, sister Betty Rosenberger and brother Harry Lee Moore.
The family is especially thankful for the loving care provided during recent weeks by the staff and residents of Carteret House of Newport and the staff of Community Home Care and Hospice.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Haywood Habitat For Humanity, P.O. Box 283, Waynesville, NC 28786.
Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
