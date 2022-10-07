Robert (Bob) Donald Eason, 87, of Morehead City, NC, died on Thursday, October 6, 2022.
A graveside memorial service conducted by Brian Venton along with John Pollock of Morehead City assisting was held at Trinity Episcopal Cemetery in Scotland Neck, NC on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at eleven o’clock.
Bob was born on September 17, 1935, in Snow Hill, NC, to Della Paul and Leslie Frank Eason. He graduated from Snow Hill High School and went on to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he earned a BA degree in History. He later received an MSW (Master of Social Work) from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia.
On August 3, 1963, he married Alethia (Lea) Green of Scotland Neck, NC, who he met while working at his first job after college with the NC Department of Revenue.
Bob served as Director of the Carteret County Department of Social Services for thirty-eight years, retiring in 2006.
He leaves behind his wife of fifty-nine years, Alethia Green Eason, his beloved sons, Robert Donald and wife Kris of Wilmington, NC and Brandon Scott and wife Missy of Greenville, NC, three grandchildren, Parker Smith Eason, Corry Whitaker Eason, and Kaylea Maglenn Eason and brothers Elwood Ray Eason and Alton Paul Eason.
Bob is preceded in death by his oldest brother Leslie Frank Eason.
Memorial contributions may be made to St Andrews Episcopal Church, 2005 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements were handled by Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Home in Scotland Neck, NC.
