William “Billy” Warren II, 68, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
His memorial service is at 11 a.m. Monday at Woodville Baptist Church with Pastor Terry McInnis officiating. Burial will follow at Woodville Gardens. The service will be livestreamed on Noe Funeral Service’s Facebook page.
Billy worked for 30 years as the “Lance Man” with Lance Food Distributers. He was the most wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He is survived by his daughter, Loren Golden Fulcher and significate other John Main of Beaufort; and two granddaughters, McKenna Fulcher and Sailor Main, both of Beaufort.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Arnecia Warren; brother, Jack Warren; and his wife, Anna Warren.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.