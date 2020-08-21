Bernard “Bud” Clairmont, 70, of Newport, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
A private graveside service for Bud is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Bud was born Aug. 22, 1949, in Troy, N.Y., to the late Bernard and Shirley Clairmont. He honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1967 until 1969 during the Vietnam War. He reenlisted in the military in 1970, serving in the U.S. Army until his retirement in 1988. Bud loved the Lord and attended St. Egbert Catholic Church.
He is survived by his loving wife, Michele Clairmont of the home; daughters, Kristen Guildoo of Newport and Candace Thoemke and husband Chad of Jacksonville, Fla.; son, Michael Clairmont of Newport; sister, Theresa Lawrence of Ballston Spa, N.Y.; and grandchildren, Shealyn Guildoo, Maddox Guildoo, Ondre Clairmont, Jacob Clairmont, Darien Thoemke and Sydney Thoemke.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Carey; brothers, Joseph Clairmont, Robert Clairmont and Gary Clairmont; and stepfather, Thomas Hodgson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
