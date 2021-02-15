Margaret Tyson Poole, 93, of Swansboro, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at her home in Clinton.
Her private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
She was born July 7, 1927, in Wilson, a daughter to the late Larry Onan and Etta Wooten Tyson.
Margaret loved to spend time with her family and friends. She enjoyed life to the fullest and always tried to see the best of everything and everyone.
She is survived by son, Robert Tyson Poole of Naperville, Ill.; granddaughter, Zoe Williams of Morehead City; and sister, Rita Lewis of Whiteville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy B. Poole; daughter, Margaret Ellen Poole; brothers, Marlan, Leslie, Billy and Bruce Tyson; and a sister, Agnes Watche.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Shriners Hospital or to the local pet rescue.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.