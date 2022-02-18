Frederick Sapp
Frederick Sapp, 71, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
DEBORAH CLOUD, Newport
Deborah Cloud, 65, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at her home. Deborah was born on July 9, 1956, in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, to the late George and Gladys Aichele. Deborah thrived in her role as a loving mother. When her children were young, she was happy to help as a cheer coach in Newport, with the Color Guard and with the West Carteret High School Wrestling team.
MICHAEL DAILY SHEPHERD, Atlantic
Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Michael “Daily” Shepherd. Sunday, February 13, 2022, is the day we were impacted with the tragic and unexpected loss for the Down East Community. Daily, along with seven others, including three lifelong friends, Noah Styron, Jake Taylor, and Kole McInnis, lost their lives as they returned from an amazing youth and veteran duck hunting weekend.
NOAH LEE STYRON, Cedar Island
Sunday, February 13, 2022, is a day that will forever be etched in our minds and hearts. On this day we experienced the tragic and unexpected loss of Noah Lee Styron; our son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, neighbor, classmate, and friend to all.
