Ona Wheeler, Newport
Ona Marie Wheeler, 71, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Letha LaCroix, Beaufort
Letha LaCroix, 70, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at her home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
BENJAMIN TORO JR., New Bern
Benjamin Toro Jr., 75, of New Bern, passed away on Monday, June 12th, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, NC,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.