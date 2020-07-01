Stephen “Steve” Patrick Hewitt, 51, of Cary, formerly of Newport, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his home.
His private graveside service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Amariah Garner Cemetery. Friends are welcome to view the service through Stephen’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Steve was born Dec. 7, 1968, in Newport to the late Howard Allen and Kay Hewitt and was younger brother to Mark Hewitt. He loved growing up at the beach and had so many great memories riding dirt bikes, boating and spending time with his friends.
Steve moved to Raleigh to attend college and after getting his degree he worked as an application engineer. In November 2002, he married Trudy Hewitt, and they welcomed their daughter Caitlin in 2008. He loved spending time with this family and always put his family first in everything he did. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father.
He loved music and playing guitar, and he played bass in bands for many years. He also enjoyed football and traveling to new places. They had many great memories of traveling, he especially loved visiting New York City and California.
It’s an impossible task to write down on paper how much his family loved him and what a wonderful person he was. Those that knew him well, knew he was kind, loving, compassionate, smart, creative, funny and loyal. He will be missed so much, but his memory will live on.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken. Help us honor the Hewitt family while practicing safe measures.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
