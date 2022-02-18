Deborah Cloud, 65, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at her home.
Deborah was born on July 9, 1956, in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, to the late George and Gladys Aichele. Deborah thrived in her role as a loving mother. When her children were young, she was happy to help as a cheer coach in Newport, with the Color Guard and with the West Carteret High School Wrestling team. Deborah’s love extended to everyone she met, she was known as being a mom to all and she made sure everyone was taken care of. Known as “Mama D” to so many, she impacted numerous lives. Deborah loved her family who were always assured of her love for them.
Going to the beach was certainly her happy place. Deborah loved her dogs who she freely doted on. She could play a mean game of Yahtzee and always had a strategy at hand. Her strong will defined her and made her the wonderful woman she was.
She is survived by her husband, George Cloud of the home; daughter, Kate Barksdale and husband Michael Jr. of Swansboro; son, Joshua Cloud and wife Stacey of Lillington, NC; sister, Terri Rea and husband Clyde of Tallahassee, FL; brother, Larry Aichele and wife Wendy of Melbourne, FL; and step grandchildren, who he loved dearly, Auston, Allyson, and Michael III.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Beverly Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Colonial Capital Humane Society, 1860 Old Airport Rd, New Bern, NC 28562.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
