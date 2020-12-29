LaVaughn J. Hendricks, 82, of Beaufort, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
Her service will be held in Bristol, Tenn., in the spring of 2021.
LaVaughn was born in Dante, Va., to the late Lowell and Eva Blanton. While living in Beaufort, she owned operated LaVaughn’s Pottery on Front Street for 30 years. She loved antiques and decoys.
She is survived by her husband, James T. Hendricks Jr.; daughters, Robin McCullough of Waynesboro, Va., Vicki Jay Hendricks-Brotherwood and husband Stuart of New Bern and Dove Blanton and husband Jim of Emerald Isle; brother, Max Blanton of Boaz, Ala.; sister, Laoma Duff of Ruckersville, Va.; grandchildren, Dave J. Ware, Derek Piland, Dr. C.C. Hendricks and Dominic Linares; and great-grandchildren, Alexandra Ware, Taylor Ware and River Jay Hendricks-Meeks.
She was preceded in death by her younger brother, Ted Blanton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to Food Bank of Eastern North Carolina at foodbankcenc.org.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.