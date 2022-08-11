Tyler Nathan Weeks, 30, of Morehead City, passed away August 8, 2022, at his home.
His memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, August 14, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Tyler was born on December 26, 1991, in Morehead City, North Carolina. His amazing smile and upbeat energy would light up the room and brighten anyone’s day. Tyler loved the Lord and was a faithful member of C-Stone Church in Morehead City.
Tyler was known as a very loving, kindhearted, hardworking man who was devoted to his family. He was blessed to find his soul mate, Brittany, and together they built great dreams. Although life dealt him hardships, Tyler made great progress that ended with wonderful memories to be cherished by his loved ones. Tyler will be remembered as a loving husband, wonderful father, loving son and brother.
He is survived by his wife Brittany Weeks of the home; stepdaughter, Riley Lamb of Newport; daughters, Scarlett Talbot of Morehead City and Harper Weeks of Morehead City; son, Leland Weeks of Morehead City; father, Benny Ray Weeks of Newport; mother, Brenda Aleshire (Larry) of Newport; sisters, Stephanie Kyle (John) of Newport and Samantha Jackson (Christopher) of Wilmington; brothers, Bobby Weeks (Cindy) of Newport and Daniel Weeks (Whitney) of Newport; in-laws, Charles and Tricia McLemore of Florida; and many other loved ones including aunts, uncles, grandparents, great grandparents, nieces and nephews.
Tyler was preceded in death by his daughter, Saoirse Cash Weeks in October of 2021.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to C-Stone Church, 301 Friendly Rd., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
